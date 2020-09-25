UK Rapper Tia Carys Makes Her 'Intro' Count

As of late, it feels like UK rap is entering a new golden age. Last year’s Mercury Prize winner Dave demonstrated that rap talent this side of the pond can hold its own against our American cousins, a reputation only strengthened by acclaimed releases from slowthai and Little Simz.

Fresh from the pack is the latest example of homegrown talent Tia Carys, with her brand new single 'Intro'. The aptly titled track sees Carys announcing her arrival through rapid-fire, complex rhyme schemes that wrestle with reconciling her religion with her sexuality.

“So tell me really what makes me and you so different?” she asks her homophobic former friends, “Was it no sex before marriage in the commandments? / Ha! Yeah guess you’re a sinner too”. The track is about “living and loving fearlessly”, she reveals in a press release, “It’s enGAYging!”.

'Intro' continues themes of defining Carys’ identity, having first broken into the UK rap scene late last year with the track 'English x Ghana', a song that grappled with the artist’s dual heritage. Boasting a confidence and delivery far beyond her years, expectations are high for her upcoming EP ‘EnRoot’, out via Ministry of Sound on October 30th.

Watch the dramatically shot music video for 'Intro' below:

Words: Sidney Franklyn

