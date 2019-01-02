UK Rapper Cadet Has Died

He was involved in a car crash last night (February 8th)...
Robin Murray
News
09 · 02 · 2019

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 09 · 02 · 2019
0

UK rapper Cadet has died, it has been confirmed.

Rumours swept social media last night (February 8th) that the rapper had been involved in a car crash, with few details to go on.

Now Cadet's family have issued a statement confirming that the 28 year old rapper has died, after a taxi he was travelling in as a passenger was involved in a crash.

It's a horrendous loss for UK music, with Cadet widely tipped to have a stellar year, following some incredible moments in 2018.

The news has caused an incredible outpouring of grief from his fellow rappers, musicians, producers, and fans.

For a full assessment of Cadet's incredible work click HERE.

Here's just a handful of tributes.

  Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine

Cadet
-

Follow Clash:

Read this next