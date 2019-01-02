UK rapper Cadet has died, it has been confirmed.

Rumours swept social media last night (February 8th) that the rapper had been involved in a car crash, with few details to go on.

Now Cadet's family have issued a statement confirming that the 28 year old rapper has died, after a taxi he was travelling in as a passenger was involved in a crash.

It's a horrendous loss for UK music, with Cadet widely tipped to have a stellar year, following some incredible moments in 2018.

The news has caused an incredible outpouring of grief from his fellow rappers, musicians, producers, and fans.

For a full assessment of Cadet's incredible work click HERE.

Here's just a handful of tributes.

Heartbroken to hear about Cadet. He was a true story teller and from my neck of the woods.



The music is forever my g. — Loyle (@LoyleCarner) February 9, 2019

What a testament to someone's life that everyone isn't just saying how talented they were but how genuine and good-hearted they were as a person as well.



RIP Cadet — Jendella Benson (@JENDELLA) February 9, 2019

RIP Cadet. Always came across as a great human being. — Plastician (@Plastician) February 9, 2019

It is truly saddening, waking up to this heartbreaking news. I met Cadet years ago and no matter when or where I saw him, he only ever had positive words and encouragement to offer to me and my music. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. #RIPCadet — CHE LINGO (@Che_Lingo) February 9, 2019

RIP Cadet, one of the best storytellers to ever do it. pic.twitter.com/QKjK9oZiqe — Price (@Novelistprice) February 9, 2019

Was chatting to you only last week about how excited you were for some festivals this summer. So much positive energy. Smiling nonstop when I was with you, first time we met I felt as if I’d known you my whole life. Mad humble guy. RIP Cadet — example (@example) February 9, 2019

RIP Cadet. Our thoughts are with his family and friends pic.twitter.com/peja1c36FA — BBC Radio 1Xtra (@1Xtra) February 9, 2019

