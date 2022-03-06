UK Rap Legend Hypo Stabbed To Death

UK rap legend Hypo has died following an incident at a Redbridge party.

The multi-talented Hypo was a key player in British music, switching up between roles as a rapper, producer, and songwriter.

Pushed into the public eye through a past relationship with Emili Sande, he shot to fame with his Mashtown group before turning solo.

Hypo worked at the label Hard Copy, where late SB:TV founder Jamal Edwards also had a role as producer.

Hypo died following a stabbing incident at a Redbridge party - footage of its aftermath has been shared on social media.

Detective Chief Inspector Laurence Smith commented on the incident: "This man was attacked at a party and we know that a large number of people would have been in attendance. I would urge anyone who is yet to speak with us to come forward and let us know what you saw."

The news has left fans and peers shocked:

RIP HYPO !! June 3, 2022

RIP Hypo was a pioneer in the industry. Met him a couple times and he was a clean hearted guy. This world is crazy. RIP young king — Kyle (@PrezKyle) June 3, 2022

Hypo died just after midnight on June 3rd - he celebrated his birthday recently, and is believed to have become engaged last week.

Rest in power, Hypo.

