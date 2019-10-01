London born UK pop pioneer Kenny Lynch has died.

Born in the East End borough of Stepney, Kenny Lynch moved past an early interest in boxing to embrace music.

Initially infatuated by jazz, he gradually moved to pop, becoming a rare high profile black face on the variety circuit.

A well-known songwriter, he became the first artist to cover The Beatles, when he took a pop-flavoured version of 'Misery' into the charts.

Later writing hits for the Small Faces - 'Sha La La La Lee' - and Cilla Black, his varied career included studio dates with Wings, and recording the theme for Carry On Emmannuelle.

Remaining an active performer to the last, news of Kenny Lynch's passing broke a few moments ago - he was 81 years old.

Yes, I’m an old fart - But every time someone as talented as Kenny Lynch passes away, I grieve, not only for their loss, but for the utter lack of possible replacements for them. Entertainers who used to make people laugh and feel better - “Replaced” by... Gemma Collins et al. pic.twitter.com/oZLALfrMXO — (@GregScottTV) December 18, 2019

Sorry to hear of the death of Kenny Lynch writer of Sha La la la Lee for the Small Faces and the first person to record a Beatles cover “Misery” & TV presenter pic.twitter.com/qOgzBHjfFr — Paul Meagher (@THENEWDSBOLTON) December 18, 2019

