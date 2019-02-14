UK Cassette Sales Have Rocketed By 125.3%

A new study from Norman Records has found that sales of music cassettes in the UK skyrocketed by 125.3% last year.

The independent music retailer decided to launch a new study on how we listen, focussing on the popularity of different formats.

Perhaps the main discussion point is the ongoing vinyl resurgence, with the study showing a 450% increase in the past 10 years.

Curiously, sales of music on cassette have strengthened remarkably over the past five years, showing a massive surge in sales.

More than 10 times the amount of tapes were sold in 2018 than in 2013, showing a 125.3% leap between 2018 and 2017.

Big hitters - we're looking at you, Guardians of the Galaxy - have no doubt driven the spike, while it's also down to more and more labels releasing major albums on cassette.

With Urban Outfitters now stocking tape decks and retro Walkman players, it seems there's plenty more tape left in the spool.

Check out the study HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.