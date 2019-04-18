UK Cassette Sales Continue To Grow In 2019

UK cassette sales are continuing to grow, according to figures released by the BPI.

The return of the cassette is one of underground music's more curious phenomenons - once the preserve of noise, punk, and left field electronic labels, it has now been grasped once more by the mainstream.

With some huge artists now releasing their material on cassette, the format has enjoyed some mindboggling statistics.

Norman Records found that UK cassette sales increased by 125.3% in 2018, and this year is following suit.

BPI figures (via theQuietus ) reveal another rise in sales, with some 35,000 tapes being shipped between January and June.

It's worth, noting, though, that many underground labels - for a long time the hub for cassette releases - don't contribute to those figures.

An encouraging sign, for sure, but there's a catch: this still only equates to around 0.2% of overall album sales.

Oh, and since you asked, the bestselling cassette album release of 2019 (so far) is Billie Eilish's 'When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'.

