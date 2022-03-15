Uffie Shares Tripped Out Single 'where does the party go?'

Enter Uffie's trippy pop party matrix with her new single 'where does the party go?'.

The track details the pandemonium of a Big Night Out, providing a new tumultuous take on Uffie's usual pop sound.

"Madonna / I’m going in the sauna / Blaze the marijuana..." Uffie blazes in the opening lines, stomping into our consciousness. The track’s glitchy, energetic production gestures toward electropop artists such as Yelle and Tove Lo, indicated by dissonant electric guitar, waves of synths, and smacking bass.

This instrumentation opens the door for a softer pre-chorus. Uffie dips her head above water to reflect upon the never-ending state of living for the weekend, before retreating into pop revelry with a glitchy refrain: “I can't go back / Too much to unpack / I crash like Macbook this year.”

The intoxicating music video was directed by Jocelyn Woods, and chock-full of famous faces, including Jordan Firstman, Ilona Verley, Blu DeTiger, and Sizzy Rocket. Strobe lights and swirling camera make for a jarring vantage point, before ending like any good party music video with a voyeuristic makeout scene in the pool.

Uffie has described 'where does the party go?' as "Lights, camera, madness", and we couldn't put it better ourselves.

'where does the party go?' is the latest release from Uffie's upcoming album 'Sunshine Factory', out on May 20th.

Words: Gem Stokes

Photo Credit: Jocelyn Woods

- - -