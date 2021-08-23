UB40's Brian Travers Has Died

UB40 saxophonist Brian Travers has died.

The musician helped found the UK reggae legends in 1978, a group of school friends brought together by a love of Caribbean culture.

An ever-present with the Midlands group, Brian Travers matched his saxophone abilities to an enduring presence in the group as a songwriting force.

Suffering with cancer, Brian Travers sadly passed away at his home in Moseley on Sunday (August 22nd) - he was 62 years old.

A statement from UB40 reads...

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our comrade, brother, founding UB40 member and musical legend, Brian David Travers. Brian passed away yesterday evening after a long and heroic battle with cancer. Our thoughts are with Brian’s wife Lesley, his daughter Lisa and son Jamie. We are all devastated by this news and ask that you respect the family’s need for privacy at this time.”

Very sad to hear about the passing of a Birmingham music legend Brian Travers who dedicated his musical life promoting reggae music around the world. Our thoughts and prayers go out to #UB40 and all of his family — Musical Youth (@MusicalYouth30) August 23, 2021

Very sad to hear about the passing of a Birmingham music legend Brian Travers who dedicated his musical life promoting reggae music around the world. Our thoughts and prayers go out to #UB40 and all of his family — Musical Youth (@MusicalYouth30) August 23, 2021

UB40 frontman Duncan Campbell retired from music earlier this year following a seizure; he was replaced by Matt Doyle.

