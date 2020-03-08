UB40 Singer Duncan Campbell Suffers Stroke

UB40 singer Duncan Campbell has suffered a stroke.

The singer was taken to hospital, with the band issuing an official statement a few hours ago.

In it, they confirm Duncan Campbell suffered a stroke, and underwent treatment; "While we can report that he is already up and about," they add, "we ask fans to respect Duncan and the Family’s privacy."

UB40 explain that they hope the singer is working on his recovery, and that the UK reggae legends plan to go out on tour next Spring.

Duncan Campbell replaced his brother Ali Campbell as frontman of UB40 in 2008 - the band's last studio album 'For The Many' came in 2019.

Duncan Campbell Taken Ill



We can confirm that our lead singer and brother Duncan Campbell was taken to hospital after suffering a stroke. While we can report that he is already up and about, we ask fans to respect Duncan and the Family’s privacy pic.twitter.com/l8d8lbxJgG — UB40 (@UB40OFFICIAL) August 4, 2020

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.