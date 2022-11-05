U2's Bono Details New Memoir

U2 frontman Bono has shared plans for his new memoir.

The book is titled Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, and it traces his life, from childhood to globe-straddling game.

Out on November 1st through Alfred A. Knopf, the book is preceded by an audio recording of one chapter.

In the new piece, Bono reflects on the recording of U2's first single, 'Out Of Control' - the session took place on May 10th 1978, his 18th birthday.

Bono and U2 band mate The Edge travelled to Ukraine a few days ago for a surprise performance in a Kyiv bomb shelter, joined by members of Ukrainian band Antyila.

It follows Bono penning a poem on the military struggle, while Nancy Pelosa read aloud during a White House reception.

