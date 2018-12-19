U2 Busk In Dublin For A Homeless Charity

U2 pairing Bono and The Edge played a special set in Dublin on Christmas Eve for a homeless charity.

The Simon Community host an annual busking session at Dublin's Gaiety theatre, and the event gathers some top names.

Glen Hansard, Damien Rice, Imelda May, and many more joined forces, with U2's star turn perhaps being the headline-grabber. #

Bono and The Edge played an acoustic set, including a flurry of songs from their new album.

Performing a pair of carols, the duo also joined forces with some guests to play Darrell Love's classic 'Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)'.

Watch a snippet of U2's set below.

Our first Christmas in Dublin was magical! Bono and The Edge slanging some tunes. #ChristmasEveBusk @U2 @Glen_Hansard pic.twitter.com/frOIF0KLVw — Kelly Goyette (@kellygoyette) December 24, 2018

