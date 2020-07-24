TYSON Drops Debut EP 'Pisces Problems' In Full

Soulful alt-pop prodigy TYSON has shared her debut EP 'Pisces Problems' in full.

The five song document was constructed alongside close friend Oscar Scheller, with Four Tet producer Kieran Hebden handling mixing duties.

Her single 'Tuesday' is an effervescent anthem, but the emotions on the full EP are mixed - the jealousy of 'Red Handed' for example, or the wistful R&B that drives 'White'.

Never one to be pinned down, 'Pisces Problem' radiates with invention, the sort of songwriting TYSON could only conjure around true friends.

Ending with the rolling snares of 'Chemicals', her sighing vocals seem to emerge through a portal, from some other realm.

It's the time of the season - check out 'Pisces Problems' below.

