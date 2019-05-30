Tyrer Opens Up On New Single 'Showgirl'

Tyrer is moving with remarkable assurance.

The Manchester born songwriter recently moved to London, pursuing her dream of making her music heard.

Settling into the capital, new EP 'This Is' documented her experiences, a beautiful and ultimately unflinchingly honest document.

At times revelling in strength, the EP also has its vulnerable moments, touching upon tender moments in her own life.

Taken from the release, 'Showgirl' is about objectification and sexual harassment, a theme so prescient in the aftermath of #MeToo.

Working with director Chris Fowles, the pair set about creating a bold, honest, and completely frank video.

Tyrer describes the themes as embodying "something young women in creative industries have to deal with on a daily basis."

Beautifully done, you can watch 'Showgirl' below.

Full Credits:

Director: @chrisjfowles

Producer: Alex White

Production Company: @we_are_jealous

DoP: @terrencewilkins

Production Designer: @jennydeedesign

Gimbal Op: @denis_plesca

Focus Puller: @martiguiver

Gaffer: @itsalexbaro

MUA: @piaxmaria

Hair Stylist: @funkyeri

Editor: Sam Hodge

Dancer: @_claudiarose_

