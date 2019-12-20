Tyler, The Creator Shares Two New Songs

Tyler, The Creator has shared two new songs.

It's been a huge year for the American artist, who released new album 'IGOR' to widespread critical acclaim.

Ranked No. 2 in our countdown of 2019's finest LPs, the sessions around 'IGOR' were flushed with creativity.

New songs 'Best Interest' and 'Group B' are online now, seemingly completed during work on the album.

Wyatt Navarro shoots the video for 'Best Interest' a song Tyler "never got to fully finish" but he "didn't want it to sit on a hard drive".

Check them out below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.