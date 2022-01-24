Tyler, The Creator Scores Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

Tyler, The Creator scored Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2022 fashion show in Paris over the weekend.

The show had been helmed by Virgil Abloh, with the designer creating plans for the event before his death.

Tyler, The Creator had been close to the mercurial designer, whose work crossed between fashion, visual arts, and music.

Mourning his friend, he said at the time : “Passion seeped through everything he did. Whether a random set of songs we’ve never heard or what pantone the wing of a plane should be, he always meant it.”

The Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2022 fashion show went ahead over the weekend, with Tyler supplying the score - in addition to this, he also raced up the catwalk on a bike.

Check out some footage below.

- - -