Tyler, The Creator, ScHoolboy Q, And Lil Yachty Aren't Visiting Sweden Anytime Soon

Robin Murray
News
09 · 07 · 2019

A host of American rappers have declared they won't be visiting Sweden anytime soon after A$AP Rocky's arrest.

A$AP Rocky was involved in a confrontation in Stockholm last week, and was later arrested on charges of assault.

The rapper posted videos taken before the incident to his Instagram, stating the two men had followed him and his friends for a considerable distance.

Unable to travel due to the charges, A$AP Rocky was forced to drop out of Wireless in London with only a few days notice.

As a result, Tyler, The Creator, ScHoolboy Q, and Lil Yachty have stated their intention to swerve Sweden in the future.

