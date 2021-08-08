Tyler, The Creator Says DJ Khaled "Died Inside" Following Chart Loss

Tyler, The Creator has said that losing a chart battle made DJ Khaled "die inside".

The two went toe-to-toe back in 2019, when Tyler's album 'IGOR' was released the same week as DJ Khaled's 'Father Of Ashad'.

In the end, Tyler, The Creator won out, sparking a memorable - since deleted - post from his hugely successful competitor.

DJ Khaled wrote: “I make albums so people can play it and you actually hear it. You know, driving your car, you hear another car playing it. You know, go to the barbershop, you hear them playing it. You know, turn the radio on, and you hear them playing it. It’s called great music. It’s called albums that you actually hear the songs. Not no mysterious shit that you never hear it.”

MYSTERIOUS MUSIC! HA! — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) July 4, 2021

Speaking on the Breakfast Club, Tyler reflected on the race, saying it was "fun" as he was "watching a man die inside..."

“That Khaled thing, it was fun. It was just watching a man die inside because the weirdo is winning,” he said. “I was moonwalking in a wig. This ni**a had everyone on his album, everyone!”

But Tyler also reflected: “A piece of me really didn’t like that at all because I make music, but rap is my thing. I was already making alternative rap and not fully being accepted by the BETs…but for some guy to kinda indirectly be like, ‘That ain’t real rap, that ain’t real Black music.’ That’s what it felt like, and I was like, ‘My ni**a.’ But I didn’t say nothing, I just let that No. 1 speak.”

Continuing, Tyler, The Creator acknowledged that losing out in the chart race was a blow to Khaled's ego.

He explains: “Ni**a ego had to deal with that ’cause his whole identity is being No. 1 and when he didn’t get that, that sat with him longer in real life time than that moment. I moved on,” he said. “His whole identity is ‘We the Best, we the No. 1.’ When the underdog to him took that away from him, that ni**a ego was deflated. He’ll probably never admit it and it’s no hard feelings towards him.”

Photo Credit: Sam Rock