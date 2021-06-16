Tyler, The Creator Returns With New Single 'LUMBERJACK'

Robin Murray
16 · 06 · 2021

Tyler, The Creator has shared his new single 'LUMBERJACK'.

The rapper last released a studio album in 2019, with the revelatory, multi award-winning set 'IGOR'.

Subsequently scooping a BRIT in the wake of Theresa May's resignation, Tyler laid low during 2020.

Well, he's back. After posting teasers on social media, Tyler, The Creator has just released his new single.

Potent and punchy, the visuals have a raw, almost retro finish, something that heightens the bright colours.

Closing with Tyler in a snowstorm, you can check it out now.

tyler the creator
