Tyler, The Creator Re-Works Prophet's 'Wanna Be Your Man'

Tyler, The Creator has re-worked Prophet's 'Wanna Be Your Man' as new track 'Peach Fuzz'.

The release is coming out on Stones Throw , and the seminal label has a key role in Tyler's artistic evolution.

As a teenager the rapper would post demos on the Stones Throw forum, striking up a friendship with Prophet.

Nabbing an instrumental take - produced by Prophet, Mndsgn, and Swarvy - of 'Wanna Be Your Man' the rapper has supplied his own take.

Re-tooled as 'Peach Fuzz', it's out now digitally, with a peach-shaped vinyl drop incoming.

Check out 'Peach Fuzz' below.

