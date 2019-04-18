Tyler, The Creator Is Back In London

Tyler, The Creator seems to be back in London.

The Odd Future rapper was infamously barred from the country by then-Home Secretary Theresa May, but seemed to find a loophole earlier this year.

Hitting London, he attempted to host an event in Peckham, but huge crowds forced police to pull the plug.

It seems that Tyler, The Creator is back for another guy. A few moments ago he highlighted an East London postcode, and said he was there "now".

So, what's going down? As soon as we know we'll tell you...

