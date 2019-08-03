Tycho Shares New EP 'Stress'

Tycho have shared their new EP 'Stress' - tune in now.

The project has long hinged on the imagination of Scott Hansen, but recently expanded to become a full group experience.

New album 'Weather' is out now, with Tycho opting to radically re-work the LP cut 'Stress'.

Teasing it out in new directions, 'Stress' becomes 'No Stress' with a little help from Saint Sinner.

Scott Hansen explains...

“I’ve always wanted to explore the process of approaching the same idea from two totally different perspectives.”

“With 'Stress' I wanted to expand the original version from 'Weather' into a very different space while maintaining some common elements. I think viewing the core concepts through these two lenses better illustrates the underlying meaning of the song.”

Tune in now.

'Stress' EP is out now on Ninja Tune x Mom + Pop Music.

