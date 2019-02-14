Tycho Returns With Beautiful New Single 'Easy'

Tycho is ready to move forwards.

2016's 'Epoch' was the completion of a journey, with the American producer - real name Scott Hansen - achieving incredible success.

Touring across the globe, he's ready to move beyond these experiences and try something new, a process he begins on 'Easy'.

He comments: "Music can transport us to other realities but can also ground us firmly within ourselves. After a trilogy of records spent exploring the outer reaches of experience I am focusing inward to reveal a human side to the music."

New single 'Easy' is out now on Mom + Pop Music x Ninja Tune, and it demonstrates an increasingly grasp of rhythmic possibility, fuelled by flux, alongside his bittersweet retro-futurist synth work. The downcast vocals work against the euphoric pace, a sign of how Tycho has grown as a project.

He comments: “The past 13 years have seen Tycho evolve from the part-time solo project of a graphic designer into a band that achieved things far beyond any of our wildest expectations. My journey as an artist has been defined by an iterative cycle with each album building on and refining an overarching vision.”

“‘Easy’ is about coming to terms with my past and defining a clear vision moving forward. It’s a comforting voice that reminds you not to get so lost in the work, but to take it easy and enjoy the ride. ‘Easy’ is the bridge to the future.”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.