Ty Segall Announces New Album 'Hello, Hi'

Prolific American songwriter Ty Segall will release new album 'Hello, Hi' on July 22nd.

The ever-productive artist released his album 'Harmonizer' just last year, and followed this with the official release of his soundtrack for the fascinating documentary Whirlybird.

Working from his home studio in California, new album 'Hello, Hi' is incoming via long-time home Drag City.

Out on July 22nd, it's trailed by a neat clip for the title track matching a monochrome photo to a cool bouncing lyric animation.

Tune in now.

'Hello, Hi' will be released on July 22nd.

- - -