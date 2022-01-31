Ty Leone Hits Hard With Debut Single 'Blackberry'

East London's Ty Leone hits hard on debut single 'Blackberry'.

An artist who works at the intersection between the UK underground and Stateside ambitions, he draws from aspects of drill, hip-hop, and grime's icy flair.

Growing up absorbing vides on Channel U, Ty spent hours listening to 50 Cent, switching up between these two poles.

'Blackberry' sits in its own lane, with the heavyweight production providing a dense sonic landscape to frame his bars.

Equipped with a solid swagger, 'Blackberry' refuses to hold its punches, backed up by moody visuals set in his native East London.

An impressive start, you can check out 'Blackberry' below.

- - -