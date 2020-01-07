Ty Dolla $ign Grabs Kanye West, FKA twigs, And Skrillex For 'Ego Death'

Let's get straight to the point: 'Ego Death' is basically an Avengers Assemble kinda deal.

Helmed by Ty Dolla $ign he's gone straight to the top, lining up an incredible creative team.

A resurgent Kanye West. The wild, lawless, over-the-top futurism of Skrillex. And the true auteur that is FKA twigs.

All on the same record, and all working to the song's advantage. Out now, 'Ego Death' is a stunner, a much-anticipated return from one of the strongest in the game.

Ty comments:

"'Ego Death' is a very special record. It’s always an honor working with my brother ‘Ye. He’s a genius and we make incredible records every single time we link up. Skrillex and Twigs came in and blessed us with the magic that only they can put on the record."

"I played it once at a house party and everyone went crazy. A clip leaked online and shit but that’s all good. I just had to find the right time to put it out, so I’m excited that it’s finally THAT TIME!"

"My new album is done and it’s coming very soon. Shout to my fans for being patient while I made sure it was perfect, it’s worth the wait...it’s my best work yet. I can’t wait for y’all to hear it!"

Tune in now.

