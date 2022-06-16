Two Shell Announces New 'Icons' EP

Club figures Two Shell will release new EP 'Icons' on June 30th.

The new release is incoming via their own Mainframe Audio label, and it follows recent system blaster 'Pods'.

Steering back from the hype, Two Shell have spent the past three years dropping club weapons on Bandcamp , obeying their own whims and passions.

New EP 'Icons' sees them step back into the limelight somewhat, and it will land on June 30th.

A five-tracker, news of the release was accompanied by the warped, alien dancefloor scenes on 'Dust'.

Tap in below.

Photo Credit: Nancy McNulty

