Two Inch Punch Details Multi-Artist A Month Of Sundays Project

Two Inch Punch has unveiled plans for multi-artist project A Month Of Sundays.

The producer kicked off the project during lockdown, and plans to release a series of double A-side singles in the coming months.

Collected as a full length project, the album 'A Month Of Sundays: Volume 1' is set to be released on September 3d through Transgressive Records.

All proceeds from the project will be going to the independent charities Young Minds and Black Minds Matter, and it launches with two new singles.

'Lost In LA' features stellar vocals from Jessie Ware and James Vincent McMorrow, while South African group The Joy appear on ‘Nginothando Lwakhe’.

Jessie Ware comments: "It's an absolute pleasure to be involved in such an exciting, collaborative project. Not only did I get to work with one of my great friends again, I got to sing with one of my favourite voices, James Vincent Mcmorrow. The other collabs on this project show just how instinctive and brilliant Two Inch Punch is, it's been a total pleasure."

Two Inch Punch explains...

"A Month Of Sundays started as soon as lockdown began. Every producer I know brought their studio setup home and tried to work out how to keep busy. All artists touring had suddenly stopped so creating music was the only thing we had. The idea came from Hamish Harris who is my friend and manager at September. He was suggesting using the unique time to collaborate on Instagram - sending ideas to other producers and artists with the hashtag #PassItOnProject. Quickly ideas, beats and song nucleus’s were being formed at different levels and stages in peoples bedrooms."

"It started out with completely random records - from ballad ideas, to drill instrumentals. Some formed quickly, some fell away. Some had four or five producers, some one or two. The best thing about it was there were no rules, no campaign. Just the most free and expressive we could be in a time we felt most trapped. Pass it On (A Month Of Sundays) built momentum and snowballed. Having so many labels and artists trying to get involved was great to see."

Check out 'Lost In LA' and ‘Nginothando Lwakhe’ below.

Photo Credit: Alexis Kurunis

- - -