Two Door Cinema Club's Interactive Build Up Is Delighting Fans

Two Door Cinema Club are back.

The Bangor lads are promising new material and new live shows, and they want fans to come along for the journey.

So they're starting as they mean to go along. The band have set up an installation in Shoreditch, with fans visiting the East London site able to interact with it.

Who wants to come and press our big red button? https://t.co/1VHoACFLQ9 pic.twitter.com/qzWbwdTSqu — Two Door Cinema Club (@TDCinemaClub) March 12, 2019

As if that wasn't enough Two Door Cinema Club have also set up a special phone box in Brighton...

TALK. HOTTEST RECORD. RADIO 1. ANNIE MAC. 7PM GMT. 18 MARCH. pic.twitter.com/BAgOnon4fN — Two Door Cinema Club (@TDCinemaClub) March 14, 2019

So: Best tune in to Annie Mac's Radio 1 show on Monday (March 18th) or get yourself to one of those two sites!

