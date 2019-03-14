Two Door Cinema Club's Interactive Build Up Is Delighting Fans

Two Door Cinema Club's Interactive Build Up Is Delighting Fans
Robin Murray
14 · 03 · 2019

Robin Murray /
Two Door Cinema Club are back.

The Bangor lads are promising new material and new live shows, and they want fans to come along for the journey.

So they're starting as they mean to go along. The band have set up an installation in Shoreditch, with fans visiting the East London site able to interact with it.

As if that wasn't enough Two Door Cinema Club have also set up a special phone box in Brighton...

So: Best tune in to Annie Mac's Radio 1 show on Monday (March 18th) or get yourself to one of those two sites!

