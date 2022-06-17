Two Door Cinema Club Announce New Album 'Keep On Smiling'

Two Door Cinema Club have laid out plans for new album 'Keep On Smiling'.

The Northern Irish group have completed work on their fifth album, crafted as the country emerged from lockdown.

Aiming to put some positivity into our lives, the record was self-written and self-produced, with additional assistance from close friend Jacknife Lee.

Out on September 2nd, the record features 12 tracks in total, and is led by new booster 'Wonderful Life'.

The band comment:

The lunatics have taken over the asylum, what are we going to do? KEEP ON SMILING. Cos what else are we going to do?

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. Messenger AD

2. Blue Light

3. Everybody's Cool

4. Lucky

5. Little Piggy

6. Millionaire

7. High

8. Wonderful Life

9. Feeling Strange

10. Won't Do Nothing

11. Messenger HD

12. Disappearer

