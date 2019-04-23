Two Door Cinema Club Announce New Album 'False Alarm'

Two Door Cinema Club have detailed their new album 'False Alarm'.

The Northern Irish group have been teasing fans for weeks, even hosting some pop-up events in London, Brighton, and beyond.

Well, the wait is (almost) over - Two Door Cinema Club will release their new album 'False Alarm' on June 14th.

The band even held a countdown, before blasting their new album into space...

Two Door Cinema Club comment:

“I love the pop thing, I love experimenting and going to different places, I love doing things that are a little bit wonky and I love the idea of doing something we haven’t done before, why can’t we do all of those things at once? That’s what it was, doing whatever felt right… It sounds like Two Door Cinema Club – not a Two Door Cinema Club there’d ever been before but that’s what I love. We can always do something new but it always feels like something we’ve done.”

It's an apt comment, with the band sharing new single 'Pop' - a potent, direct, blistering return.

Tune in now.

