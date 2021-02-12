Twin Atlantic Drop New Track 'Dirty'

Scottish shock troops Twin Atlantic have shared new single 'Dirty'.

The band's new album 'Transparency' is out on January 7th, and it finds songwriter and frontman Sam McTrusty spilling his guts about separation, self-doubt, and so much more.

New single 'Dirty' epitomises this bracing honesty, a song that took a few years to finish.

Displaying Twin's penchant for fun, there's also a darker meaning behind the song, one that embraces the album's wider lyrical context.

Sam McTrusty explains that the single is "one of those songs that was just so fun to write and record. It’s a song that’s been in the Twin Atlantic camp for a few years, so was written pre lockdown when Ross and I were going to the studio everyday..."

"I went through a stage of saying everything was “dirty” when it was good, to the point of the ridiculous, so when this type of song started to come together I wanted to make fun of that. Everything else in the song is themed after that, things that on the surface are great, but have a darker background. After more than 10 years of making sincere, heartfelt and almost serious music it was a big relief to just have fun with all the songs people have heard from 'Transparency' so far."

Tune in now.

- - -