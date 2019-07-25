Twen's 'Make Hard' Focusses On Creative Growth

Nashville-via-Boston pairing Twen have shared their new DIY pop belter 'Make Hard'.

The band's incoming debut album 'Awestruck' lands in just a few days, and the two-piece are fresh from an oh-so-brief European run.

The album previews are coming thick and fast, with 'Make Hard' forming a real high point on the LP.

Online now, it's packed with colour and character, with Twen continually altering their material to let each idea evolve.

'Make Hard' is a case in point. Initially demo'd some time ago, it's come to represent some of the creative and personal growth within the project itself.

Twen explain...

“This song was rewritten and arranged very late in the recording process. Another one of our earliest tunes, the second verse was a response to the growing pains we were going through at the time, transitioning from part time rockers to full time road warriors.”

“The lyrics have come to symbolise the dynamics and relationships within a band as it grows, through the transformation of defined roles and how they change over time.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Alexa Viscius

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.