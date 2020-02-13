TV Priest's 'Press Gang' Is An Attack On Fake News

TV Priest have shared their new single 'Press Gang'.

The UK post-punk outfit recently penned a deal with iconic Stateside label Sub Pop, who will release their new album.

Out on February 5th, the album is trailed by this new single, and it fuses blunt lyricism with the band's grasp of light and shade.

Prompted by the experiences of frontman Charlie Drinkwater's grandfather as a photo journalist on Fleet Street, it's about the shifting role news plays in our lives.

An attack on the increase of fake news on our channels, it ponders the current 'post-truth' landscape in an engaging, literate fashion.

Joe Wheatley helms the video, which you can check out below.

TV Priest will release their debut album on February 5th.

