TV Priest Return With 'One Easy Thing'

TV Priest have shared new single 'One Easy Thing'.

Out now, it comes as the band commence work on a new album, the follow up to 2021's debut LP.

Recently lending new material to Sub Pop Singles Club, 'One Easy Thing' continues their outward manoeuvres.

The single is a bruising return, and its surreal lyrical air is taken to another dimension in the video.

Singer Charlie Drinkwater takes the starring role, wearing a suit of armour to engage with a solo danse macabre.

Charlie says...

"Writing ‘One Easy Thing’ was key to unlocking a more direct and personal approach to our songwriting. It’s about dealing with the small things of everyday life; the anxiety, pressures, and battles inside your own headspace - and not being afraid to show this in our songs.”

Photo Credit: Hollie Fernando

