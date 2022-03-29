TV Priest Announce New Album 'My Other People'

UK post-punk gang TV Priest will release new album 'My Other People' on June 17th.

The band's punchy Sub Pop backed debut album 'Uppers' won praise on its release, but they almost immediately began working on new material.

Sharing a brand new song as part of the Sub Pop Singles Club, TV Priest have now outlined plans for their second album.

'My Other People' is out on June 17th, with the band also confirming a lengthy UK tour and in-store performances.

Frontman Charlie Drinkwater says of the album: "'My Other People' is a more 'open' set of songs, both musically and in our themes; in the process of writing we found ourselves talking about things other than anger or aggression. We wanted to discuss love, loss and joy too. It’s a record about personal disintegration and destruction, but also rebuilding again after this."

"It’s also heavily rooted in place, the music being a very direct response to Britain and England in 2021, but in a more abstract and textural sense. A muddy field viewed from a train window between cities, a patch of wild flowers growing next to a motorway, sticky carpets in a suburban flat roof pub, pissing rain on an August bank holiday and the smell of diesel in an out of town supermarket car park. An angry, hopeful, shitty, beautiful island.”

New single 'Bury Me In My Shoes' is a bruising workout, with the singer labelling it "a hangover of a song..."

He says: "Last year was about reminding ourselves to hang on to good things; to remember you can love and hate in equal measure. That the answers are rarely found by looking backwards. 'Bury Me...' was written as a response to that general feeling of unease and creeping dread. A feeling you get from bad news on no breakfast."

Photo Credit: Hollie Fernando

- - -