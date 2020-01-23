TV People Channel "Hopelessness" With New Single 'String'

TV People have shared their new single 'String'.

The band's brooding sound matches outright directness to a sense of weighty melancholy, recalling everyone from The Sound to Editors in the process.

Driven forwards by that enigmatic baritone, the crashing guitars have a theatrical bent, slashing from speaker to speaker.

New single 'String' is a potent return, a song about feeling lost, and feeling hopeless - emotions all too many of us are experiencing in 2020.

Lyrically, it explores the damage that partying can do to your mental health, while production from Dan Doherty at Darklands Audio pushes the band towards the black.

Paul Donohoe elaborates: "'String' is about my past experiences with addiction and using self destructive behaviour as a coping mechanism for life's problems."

"In the culture we have surrounding drinking and sessioning, the line between having a good time and seriously damaging your mental health isn't always clear. Self-destructive behaviour is normalised and even encouraged. I've seen a lot of people around me going through it. It's hard to escape from even when you're aware that it's a problem because it's so hidden and ingrained in the way that we socialise."

"The song is about the feelings of hopelessness, regret and frustration that I've felt in the past when I've been stuck in that situation and the damage that they do to your mind over time."

Tune in now.

