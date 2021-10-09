TUYS Share Infectious New Single 'Muddy Beach'

TUYS are quietly making waves across Europe.

A four-piece founded in Luxembourg and now based in Berlin, a series of singles have sketched out their inquisitive take on synth pop.

Playing the digital version of Eurosonic at the start of the year, TUYS dropped in some sparkling new material.

New single 'Muddy Beach' stood out, and it's fast become a fan favourite with its glitzy production and nifty chorus.

The layered vocals make great use of harmonies, while 'Muddy Beach' adds chiming guitars and flecks of electronics.

We're able to share the video, a colourful extension of the creative universe TUYS operate in.

Tune in now.

