Turnstile Combine With Blood Orange On 'ALIEN LOVE CALL'

Turnstile combine with Blood Orange on new song 'ALIEN LOVE CALL'.

Dev Hynes appears on the band's upcoming record, guesting on two songs from 'GLOW ON'.

The album is out on August 27th, with Turnstile sharing a brand new collaboration. 'ALIEN LOVE CALL' features guest vocals from Blood Orange, and even by Turnstile's own standards it break new grounds.

Elements of their hardcore background remain, but it moves into a totally different sphere.

Online now, the video for 'ALIEN LOVE CALL' boasts Hi8 live performance footage, which was directed and edited by vocalist Brendan Yates and guitarist Pat McCrory.

Tune in now.

