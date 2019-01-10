Turnover's 'Parties' Is Composed Of Two Contrary Sections

Turnover have shared their new song 'Parties' - tune in now.

The band's fourth album 'Altogether' finds them on exploratory form, accepting fresh influences while refining old sounds.

Out on November 1st, it will be followed by a UK tour, one that moves from Glasgow all the way down to Brighton.

Turnover's recent work has been constructed alongside producer and engineer Will Yip, and it's added something distinct to their sound.

New single 'Parties' is online now, a song of two distinct moods, two different tones - surging to a euphoric finale, one rooted in acceptance.

"There's a part in that song where the tone completely changes," says frontman Austin Getz,"and that represents the moment when your walls finally come down and you start to just appreciate where you are. The lyrics go from describing the nervousness you feel in a particular moment to just describing the moment itself because you're finally out of your head and able to recognise the beauty that's all around you."

Tune in now.

Catch Turnover at the following shows:

October

24 Brighton The Haunt

25 Bristol Anson Rooms

27 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

29 Glasgow King Tuts

30 Liverpool District

November

1 Leeds Wardrobe

2 London The Roundhouse (Mirrors Festival)

Photo Credit: Jennifer Stratford

