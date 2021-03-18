Tune-Yards Shares New Single 'hypnotized.'

Tune-Yards have shared new single 'hypnotized.' - tune in now.

The project have completed work on their new album, with 'sketchy.' set to arrive on March 26th.

A final preview has arrived, with new single 'hypnotized.' landing online.

With its tropical leaning rhythms and excoriating lyricism, the song seems to embody the album's dichotomous alchemy, moving from outright colour to extreme honesty.

Tee Ken Ng directs the video, a further glimpse into Tune-Yards' creative universe.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Pooneh Ghana

