Tune-Yards Announce New Album 'sketchy.'

Tune-Yards will release new album 'sketchy.' on March 26th.

The project - helmed by Merrill Garbus and Nate Brenner - recently returned crunching, ambitious track 'nowhere, man'.

It seems the song leads in to a new album, with 'sketchy.' set to be released via 4AD this Spring.

Out on March 26th, new single 'hold yourself' further paints out the pair's groundbreaking aesthetic.

Basa Studio construct the video, while Garbus' lyrics deal with grief and the anger of loss.

She comments: “This song is about feeling really betrayed, by my parents’ generation, and at the same time, really seeing how we are betraying the future...”

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. nowhere, man

2. make it right.

3. hypnotized

4. homewrecker

5. silence pt. 1 (when we say “we”)

6. silence pt. 2 (who is “we”?)

7. hold yourself.

8. sometime

9. under your lip

10. my neighbor

11. be not afraid.

Photo Credit: Pooneh Ghana

