TTRRUUCES Are Gleefully Ripping Up The Rulebook

If music aims to be the entrance point to another realm, then TTRRUUCES truly hold the key.

The project's debut album unfolds into this strange, enriching narrative, part sci-fi dystopia and part social critique.

Each character becomes a cypher, with the Bad Kids - users and pushers of an experimental drug called TTRRUUCES - sitting at the centre of it all.

The project gets closer to its central meaning on this new single, with 'TTRRUUCES' biting hard and leaving an impact.

Alan Moulder helps on mixing duties, and it's an unsettling mixture of alt-pop tropes and otherworldly elements.

The lyrics hold: “You’ve been up too high, but in the wrong place / Now you’re gonna find out what you have always chased.”

Tune in now.

