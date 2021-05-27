TSHA Is Launching A New Apple Music Show

UK producer TSHA will launch a new show on Apple Music tomorrow night (May 28th).

The producer released her EP 'Flowers' last Autumn on Ninja Tune, marking her out as a pivotal figure in UK club culture.

Tomorrow - May 28th - TSHA opens a brand new radio show, uniting her with peers and like-minded figures.

Jackfruit Radio with TSHA is located on Apple Music, and the six-part series builds into a mixture of music and conversation with some vital electronic artists.

The debut episode features music from the likes of Jacques Greene, Mr Mitch, Bullion, Jon Hopkins and Bonobo, before an in-depth chat with fellow Ninja Tune signee Elkka.

TSHA says: "Welcome to Jackfruit Radio! Jackfruit is a brand I created back in 2019, which at its core is a community that’s accessible and open-minded. It’s all about feeling good and expressing yourself both musically and creatively, and that’s the exact vibe that I will be bringing to the show. Expect conversations with my favourite movers in dance music and a glimpse into my inner thoughts, feelings and favourite tunes.”

Jackfruit Radio with TSHA launches on May 28th at 9pm - tune in HERE.

