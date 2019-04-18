Tsar B's 'Unpaintable' Has A Hushed Intensity

Tsar B are led by Justine Bourgeus, whose potent voice lends their music a rare sense of intimacy.

Each song unfolds in a slow-motion fashion, sumptuous digi-pop that paints in vivid colours.

New single 'Unpaintable' is simply gorgeous, with its widescreen appeal reminiscent of everyone from Massive Attack to Lana Del Rey.

The song is filtered through this electronic haze, with 'Unpaintable' capturing the percussive of Burial, say.

As Justine explains: "'Unpaintable' could be autobiographic but I actually wrote it for some of my closest ones. People that are too intelligent to just live a normal life. That don't have a prescription how to live with their intellectual giftedness. They are uncatchable. They are unpaintable."

The video is simple but starkly effective, with Justin's half-masked face intoning the lyrics on a fuzzed out TV screen.

Tune in now.

Tsar B will release new EP 'Unpaintable' on March 27th.

