TS Graye Glows In Animated 'Wrong One' Video

TS Graye has shared the full animated video for new single 'Wrong One'.

The Bristol riser seems to accelerate the hype with each passing release, and her new release is no exception.

Bhav supplies the bass saturated production, with TS Graye's smooky vocals adding an R&B twist to proceedings.

Superbly defined alt-pop with shades of SZA, 'Wrong One' comes equipped with a sensational video.

Matt Hutchings directs the clip, with 'Wrong One' featuring TS Graye in a Kill Bill inspired cat-suit.

She explains...

"'Wrong One' is different to tracks that I've put out before. It's trappy and bassy, but it's a bit more upbeat. I was in an angry place when I wrote it, even though I didn't realise at the time."

"I was in situations in love and with my music where I was being disrespected and undermined. This song is me coming to terms with that, and deciding to stand up for myself and reclaim some power."

Tune in now.

