Try On A Slipknot Mask With This Cool Facebook Filter

Fans can try out Slipknot masks with this new Facebook filter.

The metal giants are back, with new album 'We Are Not Your Kind' set to land on August 9th.

It's a summer of epic live performances, with Slipknot now letting fans join their number courtesy of this new AR filter.

The Facebook app lets you alter your photos, picking a mask to super-impose over your face...

That's not all, though - the same app also lets you join Guns N' Roses...

Head over to Facebook and GnFnR yourself with a Guns N' Roses AR mask Share a video of your Appetite for Destruction jam - as Axl, Slash or Duff - and enter to win a Locked N' Loaded Box Set: https://t.co/YEgkHsIpTs .... pic.twitter.com/Ng8gBHYIWH — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) July 30, 2019

