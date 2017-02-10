True Adventures Hits Those Soft Notes Of Nostalgia On 'Brasil'

True Adventures is a DIY success story, an independent songwriter whose work has been streamed more than 400,000 times on Spotify.

New single 'Brasil' comes as the songwriter prepares to return to London, with a show scheduled or St. Pancras Old Church on July 6th.

It's a deft return, with True Adventures hitting those soft nostalgic tones, mourning a "fading light, almost gone..."

Replete with a gorgeous trumpet solo, 'Brasil' is a divine harmonic concoction. He comments:

"'Brasil' is a song about nostalgia and how your memory can play tricks on you. Sometimes the past can seem a magical place, with all the worries rubbed out by time. It was also my attempt at writing a pop song, I've never really written a 'hook' before and this is the closest I've ever gotten, so I thought I might as well take advantage."

We're able to share the full video, one that deftly picks up on a few of the song's reference points. True Adventures points out: "The video was shot out the back of a Citreon Berlingo, driven by my heavily pregnant girlfriend, we accidentally let off a smokebomb in the car which was pretty toxic. Our daughter seems fine but sometimes I wonder."

Tune in now.

