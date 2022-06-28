Trudy and The Romance Share Countrified Return 'The Last Rodeo'

Trudy And The Romance return with new song 'The Last Rodeo'.

Out now, it's one aspect of a two-part single, with the band moving beyond the confines of their 2019 debut album.

'The Last Rodeo' swings in a countrified direction, that peculiar facet of British songwriting that will forever belong to Texas.

A song about claiming ownership over your own life, the dulcet strum befits a song about walking away from it all.

As Trudy and the Romance put it...

"It felt like it was time to smash through the glass, grab the jewels and run baby! Is it always gonna be one last rodeo? Do you keep running a thousand miles or stick around for a hustle you may never understand? Nobody can get along in this world alone - be a fool for somebody, face the sharks, and dance with the good guys, trust yourself, and live free. You can’t keep waiting for the next voyage to be over. You are captain of the ship and your days are already here."

Tune in below.

Catch Trudy and the Romance at the following shows: July 23 Brighton The Hope & Ruin 24 London The Finsbury at Technicolour Festival Photo Credit: Percy Walker-Smith