TR/ST Launches New Album 'The Destroyer'

Canadian artist TR/ST is set to release new album 'The Destroyer' on April 19th.

The record is actually split across two parts, with 'The Destroyer - 1' set to be followed by a second instalment in the Autumn.

Landing on April 19th, 'The Destroyer' - or Part One, at least - is the third album under the TR/ST banner, and was co-produced and co-written by Austra's Maya Postepski.

Available to pre-order now, lead single 'Gone' is online now, and it's emblematic of a quieter, more considered approach to his digital pop vision.

“My first two records were put out so close to one another that I think of them as one. They just poured out of me,” he recalls.

By contrast, though, 'The Destroyer' “was so much more careful. I found myself seeking spaces of absolute quiet; I needed them in order to hear what was going on inside.”

Check out 'Gone' below.

Catch TR/ST at London's Corsica Studios on April 9th.

