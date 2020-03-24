Trrmà Aim For "Unreachable Peaks" On 'The Earth's Relief'

Trrmà are ready to share their ambitious new album 'The Earth's Relief'.

The two-part project take their inspiration from left field electronics and deep jazz, with their explorations recalling Clap! Clap! or Flying Lotus.

Saluting the afro-futurist philosophies of Sun Ra, the duo delve into the possibilities offered by improvisation.

Splitting their time between the southern tip of Italy, and the Sicilian town of Messina, the pair have charted a course for their new album.

'The Earth's Relief' lands on May 1st, a collection of immersive, spiritually aligned pieces that could well sit alongside UK adventurers Portico Quartet.

Speaking of the overall album, Trrmà tell us:

“"The Earth's relief" is dedicated to unreachable peaks, at the same time it represents the desire to challenge the highest goals, a metaphor for the research behind our music with which we always try to surprise ourselves.”

